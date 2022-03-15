SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As inflation reaches levels not seen in decades, KRON4 has decided to highlight the price of some staples here in the Bay Area.
Gas (San Francisco) – $5.92/gallon source AAA
Gas (Alameda Co.) – $5.81/gallon source AAA
Gas (San Jose) – $5.78/gallon source AAA
Milk – $5.99/gallon of Lucerne whole milk source Safeway
Bread – $4.25/20 oz. classic white, round top Wonder Bread source Safeway
Chicken – $6.49/pound of boneless, skinless breasts source Safeway
Bacon – $12.99/12 oz. of Oscar Mayer center cut source Safeway
Used Tesla Model 3 – $53,500 source Tesla
TV – $299.99/43-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Samsung TV
Rent (San Francisco) – $2,929/month for one bedroom apartment source Zumper
Rent (Oakland) – $2,050/month for one bedroom apartment source Zumper
Rent (San Jose) – $2,498/month for one bedroom apartment source Zumper