SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As inflation reaches levels not seen in decades, KRON4 has decided to highlight the price of some staples here in the Bay Area.

Gas (San Francisco) – $5.92/gallon source AAA

Gas (Alameda Co.) – $5.81/gallon source AAA

Gas (San Jose) – $5.78/gallon source AAA

Milk – $5.99/gallon of Lucerne whole milk source Safeway

Bread – $4.25/20 oz. classic white, round top Wonder Bread source Safeway

Chicken – $6.49/pound of boneless, skinless breasts source Safeway

Bacon – $12.99/12 oz. of Oscar Mayer center cut source Safeway

Used Tesla Model 3 – $53,500 source Tesla

TV – $299.99/43-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Samsung TV

Rent (San Francisco) – $2,929/month for one bedroom apartment source Zumper

Rent (Oakland) – $2,050/month for one bedroom apartment source Zumper

Rent (San Jose) – $2,498/month for one bedroom apartment source Zumper