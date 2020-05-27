Ft. Leavenworth soldier stops active shooter on Centennial Bridge by striking him with vehicle

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A active-duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth is being hailed a hero for intervening and ending an active shooting on the Centennial Bridge Wednesday morning, police saying his actions saved multiple lives.

Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said officers were called to the bridge at 11 a.m. for a report of shots fired that was originally reported as a result of road rage. When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound and another man trapped under a car. Emergency crews took both to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.

As police investigated and spoke with witnesses they learned it wasn’t a road rage incident, but an active shooter who was stopped in the act.

“Learned this was an active shooter with multiple weapons on the bridge firing at cars with no particular association. There was an active-duty soldier assigned to Ft. Leavenworth waiting in traffic behind the event, saw the event unfold, determined it was an active shooter and intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives,” Chief Kitchens said.

The man who suffered a gunshot wound is also an active duty soldier at Ft. Leavenworth. The shooter is a Platte County resident.

The Centennial Bridge was closed for the emergency and remains closed until further notice. FOX4 has crews at the scene and will have live reports during evening newscasts.

