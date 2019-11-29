Full list of warming shelters in the Bay Area

(KRON) – With temperatures dropping dramatically, counties around the Bay Area are stepping up to help their communities.

Extreme wet and cold weather has expanded from Thursday through the night of Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The following counties will be opening warming centers:

CITY OF SAN FRANCISCO

The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing is expanding the existing adult shelter system with 75 mats from Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Adult individuals seeking shelter should

Call 311 between 8 p.m. and midnight

Visit MSC-South Drop-In Center, 525 5th St.

Make a one-night shelter reservation Glide Walk-In Center, 330 Ellis St. Mission Neighborhood Resource Center, 165 Capp St. United Council, 2111 Jennings St.



Families, one or more adults with one or more minor children, 17 and under, seeking shelter should access Emergency Family Shelter at First Friendship, 501 Steiner Street, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. for an overnight stay.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Santa Clara County is providing expanded shelters and warming centers all throughout the county.

Campbell, Gilroy, Los Altos, Milpitas, Palo Alto are just a handful of the many cities providing assistance.

For a full list of warming centers in Santa Clara County, click here.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Alameda County is providing plenty of winter emergency shelter resources all throughout the county.

For a full list of resources in Alameda County, click here.

