OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Education Association members organized an online fund to donate a percentage of their stimulus checks to undocumented workers in Oakland.
The OUR Fund will distribute relief payments of $500 to families who have lost income due to COVID-19.
To apply, click here.
Payments are being distributed via check, pre-paid debit cards or electronic funds transfers and will also be available to people who don’t have mailing addresses. Organizers say 100% of individual donations will go straight to families.
Latest News Headlines:
- Fund will donate percentage of stimulus checks to undocumented workers in Oakland
- Opening Up America Again: A look at 3-phase guidance for states
- Palo Alto nonprofit launches ‘COVID-19 Internet Accessibility Support Program’ to help underserved families
- Democrats and Republicans divided on extra Paycheck Protection Program funding
- President Trump unveils 3-phase plan to reopen economy