Fund will donate percentage of stimulus checks to undocumented workers in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Education Association members organized an online fund to donate a percentage of their stimulus checks to undocumented workers in Oakland.

The OUR Fund will distribute relief payments of $500 to families who have lost income due to COVID-19.

To apply, click here.

Payments are being distributed via check, pre-paid debit cards or electronic funds transfers and will also be available to people who don’t have mailing addresses. Organizers say 100% of individual donations will go straight to families.

