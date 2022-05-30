SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Counties across the state continue to collect ballots and candidates continue to raise cash as the California primary election nears.

According to Political Data Inc’s ballot tracker, 1.7 million mail-in ballots have been returned of the more than 22 million sent out — about 8%.

Turnout so far is heavily Democratic, with the party’s registered voters accounting for 52% of ballots turned in. Voters in June will pick potential candidates for statewide offices, including the governor and attorney general.

The latest campaign finance data shows that in the governor’s race Gavin Newsom so far has raised nearly $10 million this election cycle.

He has a long list of major donors, including Disney, rideshare company Lyft and the California Nurses Association.

His opponents include Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle who has so far raised $1.4 million, including from business owners in the logging and timber industry.

No party preference candidate Michael Shellenberger has raised $995,000 through several maximum contributions including from tech, real estate and finance executives.

In the attorney general’s race, Newsom’s appointee Rob Bonta has raised $5.1 million. Major donors include the California Teachers Association and several labor groups.

His no-party-preference opponent Anne Marie Schubert has raised nearly $2 million with her biggest contribution being from one of the state’s largest police lobbying group, the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

Republicans Nathan Hochman and Eric Early have raised $2.2 million and $595,000, respectively.

The two candidates with the most votes in these races will move on to the general election in November.