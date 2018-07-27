Funeral service planned for 18-year-old Nia Wilson

The funeral service for an 18-year-old girl fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack at the MacArthur BART station, was announced Friday.

The homegoing celebration honoring Nia Wilson will be held Aug. 3 at Acts Full Gospel Church on 66th Avenue in Oakland.

The ceremony will start promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Wilson along with her sister, 26-year-old Lahtifa Wilson, were traveling home from a family function Sunday night on BART.

BART spokesman Jim Allison says 27-year-old John Lee Cowel attacked the sisters at random as they exited a train at the MacArthur station in Oakland.

Wilson died soon after police arrived, and her sister was taken to a hospital.

Family and friends say Wilson had a loving spirit and hoped to pursue a career in criminal justice.

Her brutal murder sent shock waves across the nation sparking a discussion on race relations and violence against women of color.

Viola Davis Cardi B, and Jada Pinkett Smith expressed their outrage over the fatal stabbing.

Actress Anne Hathaway took to Instagram where she weighed in on the teen’s murder. Hathaway posted a photo of Wilson with a caption challenging white people to check their privilege.

“The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man” she wrote. “White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence.”

