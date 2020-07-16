Future of Caltrain unclear due to financial troubles

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Grim predictions are being made about the future of Caltrain.

This after a sales tax measure that could have generated $100 million a year was blocked from the ballot by members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

“It could be the end of Caltrain as we know it. We are facing a fiscal cliff in October. This is a lifeline of transit in the Peninsula and Silicon Valley,” Charles Stone said. “I just can’t fathom why the San Francisco Board of Supervisors wouldn’t at least take an action to give the voters a chance to see if they want to help us save Caltrain.”

Charles Stone is on the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board which oversees the rail line that transported roughly 60,000 people a day between San Francisco and San Jose before the pandemic.

The rail line was moving forward with an electrification expansion plan and hoped to eventually triple their ridership.

But the virus has dried up their commuters in the months since. There were hopes that a proposed 1/8 sales tax measure for the November ballot would help keep the train system chugging forward. But to get before the voters, it first needed to be approved by transit boards and all the boards of supervisors in San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.

But supervisors Shamman Walton, who is also on the joint powers board, and Aaron Peskin, who chairs the San Francisco County transportation authority, decided not to introduce it at Tuesdays board meeting — scuttling the tax measure.

“I cannot support a 1/8 tax for Caltrain here in San Francisco with these issues and due to the fact that San Francisco has no true voice on the joint powers board,” Walton said. “This will be true taxation without representation.”

They want to change the way the rail system is governed, unhooking the commuter train from Sam Trans, San Mateo County’s bus service and give San Francisco and Santa Clara counties more say in decisions affecting the train service.

They also call the sales tax regressive.

“The notion that the poorest individuals in the three counties would be the source of funding funding for Caltrain did not go over well with our colleagues,” Aaron Peskin said.

“Their failure to act yesterday is pretty much a death knell for Caltrain as we know it,” Stone said.

Supervisor Walton says he’s talking with state leadership on a special tax for next year’s ballot.

A Caltrain board member who spoke with KRON4 fears that will be too late to save the rail line from financial ruin.

