OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A gale warning has been issued for the waters off Monterey County until Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which issued the warning.

The warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for the waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas and 10 to 60 nautical miles offshore. From Pigeon Point to Point Pinos, northwest winds of 25 to 35 knots are expected. Gusts could reach 40 knots and seas will be 10 to 15 feet.

From Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas, northwest winds of 20 to 30 knots are expected. Gusts could reach 40 knots and seas will be nine to 14 feet.

Forecasters said the hazardous seas could capsize or damage boats and limit visibility. Mariners are urged to alter their plans.

Stay in port, seek out a safe harbor and/or secure the vessel for the hazardous weather.

