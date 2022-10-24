MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A ruptured underground gas line caused street closures on Monday afternoon, according to Mountain View Fire Department.

MVFD says that Shoreline Boulevard was closed between Middlefield Road and Montecito Avenue. This area of the street is home to a Safeway as well as an Arco gas station.

(Photo courtesy of Mountain View Fire Department) (Photo courtesy of Mountain View Fire Department)

KRON On is streaming now

According to MVFD there is no evacuation at this time because the incident occurred at a construction site. Mountain View Police Department is currently on the scene assisting with traffic control.

As of 4:27 p.m. the gas line had been secured by PG&E, according to MVPD. Southbound Shoreline Boulevard has been reopened, but northbound Shoreline is expected to remain closed for an unknown amount of time.