ORINDA, Calif. (BCN)– A gas leak has shut down part of Miner Road in Orinda and the roadway will remain closed through the night, the Orinda Police Department said at 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

Miner Road is closed between Camino Sobrante and Lombardy Lane.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and the fire department are repairing the gas leak.

PG&E now estimates the work and road closure to continue through tomorrow morning, police said.

Please seek alternate routes.

