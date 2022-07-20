(KRON) — Pain at the pump is not as painful as it used to be as gas prices are falling across the globe.

You might have noticed that for the first time in weeks, many gas stations are selling gas for less than $6 a gallon.

Falling oil prices and less demand for gas are some of the factors for cheaper gas. In the Bay Area, here are some of the prices this morning: $6.03 in Napa, $5.89 in San Francisco, $5.84 in San Jose and $6.08 in Oakland.

The national average is $5.02.

“Funny because I was telling a coworker how gas prices is like us giving our stimulus money back,” said driver Calvin Cummins. “We all laughed. But yes, gas prices are just ridiculous.”

Energy experts say this is not going to last forever as they believe this is just a price break, but of course there is always a chance we will see prices explode again in the near future.