Generator sales booming in Santa Rosa with expected PG&E blackouts

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The power could be going out for days this wildfire season.

PG&E is warning blackouts are likely coming during high fire danger.

Now, people are preparing to not have electricity for days and rushing to buy generators.

Because of this, one family business is booming and selling generators so fast, it is hard to keep up.

The customer calls coming in do not stop at Leete’s Generators.

In the past three months, sales at the Santa Rosa shop have skyrocketed.

“Since PG&E sent out announcement in the last three months, 200 percent increase. It is insane, we can hardly keep up,” said Leisl Ramsay.

With concerns PG&E could cut power off for days during fire season, customers all have reasons they want a new generator and want it now.

Generator sales were last in high demand right before Y2K.

Prices for a new generator range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

The Ramsay’s 100-year-old shop consists of 18-person crew now working 15-hour days.

Fire safety and helping people prepare for an emergency means more to them.

They lost their homes in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

“We evacuated in 15 minutes,” Ramsay said. “There was no time to go rent anything, everyone was on their own. People thinking they have all this time to rent, we have all this time — that is over.”

With a warehouse full of generators waiting for delivery, this boom in business is coming before planned power safety shutoff.

Leete’s is also gearing up for what business will be like, after the power really goes out.

“Then it will be all the reactive people and it will be stupid busy for us.”

PG&E advice if you do own a backup generator, make sure you know how to use it safely.

