Bay Area couple gets engaged during protest on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands of people marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday to protest the killing of George Floyd and to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

Amid the peaceful protest, Quinlin Messenger got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Carrie Montgomery.

The special moment was caught on camera and the video has since gone viral.

The couple spoke with KRON4 the next morning about the proposal.

“We know the whole country is hurting right now…this week has been very challenging for me as a member of the black community and there’s been some cultural traumas that have come up and this woman has been instrumental in being able to help me navigate those things,” Messenger said.

Messenger said this was the first protest he has attended since they erupted across the nation following the death of Floyd.

“I’ve had a lot of fear as a black man going to these protests,” he said. “Carrie went to protest earlier this week and it was a very challenging moment for me because I felt like my right had been taken away.”

That’s when he decided that it was important for both of them to a protest together to show their support.

“I decided to do it the night before and it was my guiding light to go out there and face some of my fears,” he said.

Montgomery said she had no idea he was going to pop the big question.

“It was just awesome to feel everyone happy and the energy….it was just really meaningful,” Montgomery said.

Messenger tells KRON4 he was originally going to propose on a trip to Japan but the trip was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

