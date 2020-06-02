Black Lives Matter Dublin march remains peaceful

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Six hundred peaceful protesters gathered and marched through Dublin, California, Monday to voice their outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Dublin police officers and California Highway Patrol officers remained at a distance to give space for Black Lives Matter protesters giving speeches. BLM speakers focused on personal past experiences of negative encounters with law enforcement, and called for changes in how police interact with the black community.

The mayor of Dublin, David Haubert, delivered a uplifting speech about how he strongly supports the Black Lives Matter movement. He took a knee with protesters to show solidarity.

There were no clashes between protesters and law enforcement. Protesters were quick to stop anyone in the crowd from shouting chants that were negative toward police officers.

The demonstration began at 2 p.m. in Emerald Glen Park. They marched along Dublin Boulevard. The crowd reached the Dublin Police Station and dispersed around 4 p.m.

“I am very proud of the protest today that happened in Dublin. We showed that people can peacefully demonstrate and can peacefully express their thoughts of anger and outrage of what happened. We proved it can happen,” Haubert said.

The peaceful protest happened less then 24 hours after a night filled with looting, fires, vandalism, and dozens of arrests throughout the East Bay. On Sunday night, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office had urged all residents to stay indoors due to widespread civil unrest.

Sheriff Greg Ahern declared a county-wide curfew between 8 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday for public order and safety.

🚔 Police and city leaders in Dublin, Calif. provided safety for the Black Lives Matter movement to voice outrage over @GeorgeFloyd ‘s death in a peaceful protest today. ☮️@kron4news pic.twitter.com/eoaICBDXzw — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) June 2, 2020

A peaceful demonstration of by Black Lives Matter in Dublin, Calif. is underway. Great job by protestors and law enforcement for keeping this a harmonious display of unity. pic.twitter.com/UJCSBIR0j0 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) June 1, 2020

