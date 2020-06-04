10,000 peaceful protesters march for George Floyd in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nearly 10,000 people turned out for a massive George Floyd protest Wednesday in San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

The protesters remained relatively peaceful, marching from Mission High School to the Mission Police Department.

Most in the large crowd started to go home around 6 p.m., but some lingered in the streets despite the citywide curfew, which is set to expire Thursday at 5 a.m.

Protesters said it was one of the largest protests they have seen.

“This is a huge difference from a lot of protests that have been happening over the years. I feel like you know this is the huge catalyst. Rest in peace George Floyd but he is the huge catalyst to the start of a big movement that I feel has been long overdue,” Kimberly said.“This is a huge difference from a lot of protests that have been happening over the years. I feel like you know this is the huge catalyst. Rest in peace George Floyd but he is the huge catalyst to the start of a big movement that I feel has been long overdue,” one protester said.

Demonstrations in cities across the U.S. to condemn racism and police abuses remained large but turned notably more subdued on the eve of a Thursday memorial service for George Floyd that kicks off a series of events to mourn the man whose death empowered a national movement.

The calmer protests came on the same day that prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the center of the case.

The most serious new charge Wednesday was an accusation of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck. The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

If convicted, they could be sentenced to up to four decades in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest Stories: