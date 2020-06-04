Hundreds protest death of George Floyd outside San Mateo City Hall

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – On the Peninsula, hundreds gathered outside San Mateo City Hall to voice their concerns against police brutality.

The crowd spanned blocks, as hundreds got together outside City Hall Wednesday afternoon, demonstrating against racism and police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd.

“It’s enough. We’ve had enough deaths, senseless deaths in this country, trying to protect something that’s been going on since reconstruction really,” Tony Myles said.

Many wore face coverings and carried signs declaring ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘Say Their Names’ and ‘Just Calling For Change.’

“I’d like to see some type of legislation passed now. Something that will not protect the few bad police officers,” Myles said.

“I think that this systemic injustice has just got to end and it’s on the people to make that happen because we can’t just be patient anymore,” Michael Kelly said.

Ayana Council has this plea.

“Stop killing us. What did we do to you? What did we do to you except be our color? I can’t speak for all the other minorities, I can only speak for what I’m fighting for today which is Black Lives Matter I think all lives matter but right now Black Lives Matter,” Council said.

The protest, organized by high school students made it clear the event’s purpose was to be peaceful and non violent.

Organizers coordinated with San Mateo police ahead of time to close city streets to accommodate the group’s march from City Hall to the police department.

