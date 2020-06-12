In their own words: Oakland students want cops kicked off campus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Students from the Oakland Unified School District and the Black Organizing Project marched to Mayor Libby Schaff’s house this week and called for eliminating the school district’s police department.

While speaking in front of a cheering crowd, students demanded more money for teachers and less for police. (Watch the video above to hear the message in students’ own words).

Peaceful protesters said cops on campus use racial profiling against students.

“The profiling and harassment by the Oakland police in the schools make it difficult for even the best students to focus on their education,” said one student.

The Black Organizing Project said black students make up 26 percent of the student population in the district, yet account for 73 percent of arrests.

A few hours before the march to the mayor’s house, a resolution was introduced at the board of education meeting to dissolve the school district’s police department, which has 10 sworn officers patrolling more than 100 schools.

Oakland youth march June 10

Black Organizing Project leaders pushing for the George Floyd Resolution said, “While districts in California and in the U.S. may have contracts with their local police departments, Oakland has its own school police department.”

The resolution will be voted on by the Oakland Unified School District’s Board of Directors on June 24.

Wednesday’s youth-led march attracted more than 1,000 people to walk along Fruitvale Avenue and gather at the mayor’s house. It was unclear if mayor Libby Schaaf was home at the time. Protesters left candles on her front steps.

Schaaf talked to KRON4 Friday morning in a live broadcast and addressed many of the issues raised during the demonstration. (Watch the interview with KRON4 below).