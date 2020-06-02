Live Blog: Reports of looting in Vallejo lead to officer-involved shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Protests erupted a seventh day in the Bay Area and across the United States over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

One former officer, who was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — but protesters say the charge isn’t harsh enough, and are demanding charges for the other officers involved.

At this time, cities nationwide including many in the Bay Area have imposed curfews as the violence surges.

4:15 a.m.

The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Redwood Street.

According to police, the shooting happened after reports of looting in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

4:10 a.m.

Santa Rosa police say 27 arrests were made Monday night at an unlawful gathering near the Old Court House Square.

Of those arrests, police said 17 adults were arrested and 10 minors. Twenty-six of those arrested were from Santa Rosa and one was from Petaluma.

Anyone who witnessed any criminal activity is urged to call police at 707-528-5222 with any information.

3:48 a.m.

Officials with the Oakland Police Department said 80 people were arrested for curfew violations and unlawful assembly plus failure to disperse.

Additionally, 20 arrests were made for other related crimes where several guns were recovered, officials said.

At this time police continue to investigate and gather evidence related to crimes that happened last night and early this morning.

