Live Blog: Bay Area braces for more George Floyd protests

George Floyd Protests

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The nation is bracing for the sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

In the Bay Area, protests took a violent turn the last two days.

On Saturday, Oakland and San Francisco saw looting, vandalism, and violence erupt at nightfall.

Follow our live blog below as more protests are planned for Sunday.

12:15 p.m.

KRON4’s Dan Thorn says shop owners in Walnut Creek are boarding up their businesses to prepare for possible looters.

11:30 a.m.

Several stores in Oakland and Emeryville were hit by looters overnight. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey shows us the damage to a GameStop in Emeryville.

11 a.m.

Mayor London Breed is implementing a citywide curfew in San Francisco following a night of George Floyd protests that turned violent.

The curfew order will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is effective immediately.

Officers arrested 10 people on felony looting changes during Saturday night’s the protests.

10:30 a.m.

Images of San Francisco’s Union Square shows the aftermath of looting.

