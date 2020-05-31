Live Blog: Bay Area braces for more George Floyd protests

The live stream above is courtesy of KRONon, streaming live Bay Area news 24/7
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The nation is bracing for the sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd.
In the Bay Area, protests took a violent turn the last two days.
On Saturday, Oakland and San Francisco saw looting, vandalism, and violence erupt at nightfall.
12:15 p.m.
KRON4’s Dan Thorn says shop owners in Walnut Creek are boarding up their businesses to prepare for possible looters.
11:30 a.m.
Several stores in Oakland and Emeryville were hit by looters overnight. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey shows us the damage to a GameStop in Emeryville.
11 a.m.
Mayor London Breed is implementing a citywide curfew in San Francisco following a night of George Floyd protests that turned violent.
The curfew order will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is effective immediately.
Officers arrested 10 people on felony looting changes during Saturday night’s the protests.
10:30 a.m.
Images of San Francisco’s Union Square shows the aftermath of looting.
