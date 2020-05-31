Live Blog: Bay Area braces for more George Floyd protests

The live stream above is courtesy of KRONon, streaming live Bay Area news 24/7

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The nation is bracing for the sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

In the Bay Area, protests took a violent turn the last two days.

On Saturday, Oakland and San Francisco saw looting, vandalism, and violence erupt at nightfall.

Follow our live blog below as more protests are planned for Sunday.

12:15 p.m.

KRON4’s Dan Thorn says shop owners in Walnut Creek are boarding up their businesses to prepare for possible looters.

Apple store in Walnut Creek preparing for possible looters as #GeorgeFloydProtests continue. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/39riaZ0oXB — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) May 31, 2020

Williams-Sonoma joins list of stores preparing for possible looters. pic.twitter.com/xgEwyrujM2 — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) May 31, 2020

11:30 a.m.

Several stores in Oakland and Emeryville were hit by looters overnight. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey shows us the damage to a GameStop in Emeryville.

GameStop after demonstrations overnight in the #eastbay pic.twitter.com/TdPg5q8DxF — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) May 31, 2020

11 a.m.

Mayor London Breed is implementing a citywide curfew in San Francisco following a night of George Floyd protests that turned violent.

The curfew order will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is effective immediately.

Officers arrested 10 people on felony looting changes during Saturday night’s the protests.

10:30 a.m.

Images of San Francisco’s Union Square shows the aftermath of looting.

The Coach store in San Francisco’s Union Square area was one of many stores targeted by looters early Sunday morning @kron4news pic.twitter.com/53tfnFb17N — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) May 31, 2020

