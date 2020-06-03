Live Blog: More than 75 arrested in Santa Rosa as vandalism, looting continue

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Protests continue for an eighth day in the Bay Area and across the United States over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

One former officer, who was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — but protesters say the charge isn’t harsh enough, and are demanding charges for the other officers involved.

At this time, cities nationwide including many in the Bay Area have imposed curfews to help quell violence brought on by a recent surge in looting and vandalism.

Follow KRON4’s live blog below for the latest updates in the Bay Area:

4:50 a.m.

Santa Rosa police say more than 75 people were arrested for various crimes after the curfew went into effect Tuesday night.

Police said there was an unlawful assembly of about 300 people that set out on a march starting at Sebastopol Road continuing on to the Junior College.

This group “fired-off fireworks in residential neighborhoods and residents reports that people were throwing rocks at their vehicles,” officials said.

Authorities said a small group also came back to the downtown area and were reportedly breaking windows and looting local businesses.

The large group continued on to the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Pacific Avenue, where authorities said they started stopping cars and sitting in the roadway blocking traffic; several arrests were made.

More details are expected to be released later today.

