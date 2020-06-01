Live Now
Live Blog: Police continue patrols across Bay Area after another night of unrest

George Floyd Protests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Protests erupted a sixth day in the Bay Area and across the United States over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

One former officer, who was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — but protesters say the charge isn’t harsh enough, and are demanding charges for the other officers involved.

At this time, cities nationwide and several in the Bay Area including San Francisco and Walnut Creek, have imposed curfews as the violence surges.

4:15 a.m.

An extra police presence remains in downtown Santa Rosa and throughout the city after earlier protests in the area.

According to Santa Rosa police, the majority of people who participated in the protest have left but an extra police presence remains to crack down on any looting or vandalism.

4:00 a.m.

Streets near Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton remain blocked by police after an earlier threat of looting.

According to police, there was no looting at the mall and no fires in the downtown area. Extra police will be on patrol in the area for the time being.

