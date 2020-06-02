Newsom won’t implement statewide curfew for now, pleads for more peace as protests continue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom says he won’t implement a statewide curfew for now amid protests but he is bringing in several thousands of members of the National Guard.

At the State Capitol, barricades are up around the building to protect it from protests that could get destructive.

The governor pleaded for more peace as protests continue throughout California.

“It’s a pandemic on top of a pandemic,” Newsom said.

Governor Gavin Newsom sympathized with George Floyd supporters.

“The black community is not responsible for what’s happening in this country right now, we are. Our institutions are responsible,” Newsom said.

After demonstrations consumed California over the weekend, some destruction could be seen just outside of Newsom’s office.

The governor won’t issue a statewide curfew, leaving that up to local leaders.

“The looting, the violence, the threats against fellow human beings, that has no place in this state and in this nation,” Newsom said.

The governor says he’s called up 4,500 members of the National Guard to California which will coordinate with the highway patrol and its 7,000 officers patrolling the state.

In order for the National Guard to set up in a community, Newsom says he won’t proactively send them in without collaboration from city and county leaders.

As protests intensify and security tightens, Newsom sending a warning to both community members and law enforcement.

“We will appropriately investigate any acts of violence against others, whether those acts be perpetuated by people in positions of power and influence with badges on or uniforms, or members of the community attacking innocent people and businesses,” Newsom said.

With damage to businesses just blocks away from here, we also asked Newsom’s administration if the National Guard might be deployed to protect state buildings but we’re waiting to hear back.

Latest Stories: