Peaceful community gathers in Fairfield to honor the life of George Floyd

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Taking a knee for justice and prayer.​

On Wednesday, a peaceful community gathering in Fairfield drew hundreds of mourners, memorializing the late George Floyd.

Anger, sadness and pain – Addressed in prayer.​

Fairfield ministers lock arms in Laurel Creek Community Park.

Before taking a knee with the hundreds of emotionally drained neighbors sharing the same convictions.​

Interim Fairfield Police Chief Walt Tibbet and his officers kneeling alongside.​

​“The police chief helped us to get this all together,” David Isom, senior pastor, said. ​

​“It’s a senseless, horrible tragedy that we’ve all seen, and for those of us who wear this uniform, who swore an oath to support and defend the constitution and protect the sanctity of life, it makes our heart hurt — it really does,” Tibbet said. ​

Demonstrators hope, now that all four officers in George Floyd’s death have been charged, that the focus turns back on these peaceful protests rather than the pervasive looting that America has seen over the last week and a half.​

​”Violence is never the answer. Don’t you remember why you’re mad at them?” Jasmine Franceschi said.

​Senior pastors have faith that good will come from George Floyd’s passing.​

“Dr. King said that rioting is the voice of the unheard. So, I think that after this, the covers are off again, and I think now, we’re on our way to healing,” Anthony Gilmore, senior pastor, said.

Young people hesitant in the past to demonstrate, inspired to show up.​

“I can’t imagine what it must feel like for a black person, because they’re way more likely to be killed and stuff like that — it’s just sad,” Adrian Rosas said. ​

“Our commitment is to work with you. Let’s not make this just another day. Let’s make this a new day. Let’s take the relationships and build them better,” Tibbet said. ​

And, better for all.​

