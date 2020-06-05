Peaceful demonstration in Oakland calls for end to police brutality

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — For a ninth day, protests are continuing in the Bay Area and across the nation over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Hundreds of people have begun gathering at the Frank O’Gawa Plaza in Oakland at around 4 p.m. Thursday for a “End Police Brutality” rally.

The peaceful rally was organized by a local activist group By Any Means Necessary.

During the demonstration, the protesters are expected to march.

Oakland’s Mayor Libby Schaaf rescinded the city’s curfew Thursday afternoon.

“We will continue to facilitate safe spaces for our residents to demonstrate and express themselves peacefully and passionately,” she said. “As a native Oaklander, I am proud of our city’s long tradition of fighting for social justice.”

Latest Stories: