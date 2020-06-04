Peaceful George Floyd protests continue in Oakland with momentum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Dancing in the streets and star power from athlete Stephen Curry are among the signs that peaceful protests in Oakland are maintaining momentum as part of a nationwide movement against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Anyone can organize a march or join a protest to show solidarity and support for the movement. That’s the message one young Oakland man has after he organized a peaceful demonstration with a friend from high school, and 15,000 people showed up.

Xavier Brown, 19, and his friend Akil Riley, 19, said they were tired of seeing another black person die at the hands of police officers and their names merely becoming hashtags on social media. They wanted to make their voices heard, and they were, with a popular and peaceful youth rally held at Oakland Tech High School and in Oscar Grant Plaza on Monday.

Xavier Brown

Brown said he was about to deliver his speech at the George Floyd Solidarity March, he looked out at the crowd in amazement. He had expected a few hundred people to join the event that he informally organized through word-of-mouth and social media.

Brown said all you need to be a protest organizer is a will to fight for what you believe in. More than a week has past since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers, and protests against police violence sparked in cities and small town across the country like wildfires.

Monday’s rally motivated more community members to organize a march around Lake Merritt in Oakland Wednesday with the help from Golden State Warriors player Juan Toscano Anderson. The event, named Walking In Unity, made an even bigger splash when Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson unexpectedly joined the march.

On Wednesday night, several hundred protesters exercised civil disobedience near Oakland City Hall by dancing in the streets for a protest that began at 8:05 p.m. — 5 minutes past the city’s 8 p.m. curfew.

The controversial curfew led to demonstrators being arrested by Oakland Police Officers when it first went into effect Monday night. But on Wednesday, officers stood by without enforcing it. Some protesters sang and danced late into the night, while others sat quietly in the middle of Broadway for a sit-in demonstration.

On Thursday the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office lifted its curfew. However, some cities –including Oakland — still have curfews in place.

In a press release, District Attorney Nancy O’Malley wrote, “I wholeheartedly support the individual’s right to protest, to gather peacefully and to demonstrate. Protests over the decade have led to hugely important societal change.”

Encore, from #Oakland. This is really pretty much what's going on. Reminder, this dancing is illegal (past curfew). pic.twitter.com/BFiu8ILp5z — Alex Emslie (@SFNewsReporter) June 4, 2020

Former president Barack Obama called on community leaders to translate peaceful protests into real policy changes over police departments’ use of force. Obama held a virtual town hall with young people Wednesday to talk about police in America and civil unrest.

Obama said, “voting versus protests, politics and participation versus civil disobedience and direct action. This is not an either-or. This is a both and to bring about real change. We both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that could be implemented and monitored and make sure we’re following up on.”

Obama cautioned, “at some point, attention moves away” and protests dwindle in size. “It’s important to take that moment that’s been created as a society, as a country, and say let’s use this to finally have an impact,” he said.