Surfers paddle out in Santa Cruz to honor life of George Floyd

SANTA CRUZ, Calif (KRON) — Dozens of surfers paddled out from Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz Sunday to honor the life of George Floyd.

The surfers chanted “Say his name,” “George Floyd,” and “No justice, no peace” during the domeonstation.

Paddle outs have been organized around the world over the past few days in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Paddle outs are a tradition in the surfing community to memorialize and honor those who have died.

Santa Cruz holds the world record for largest paddle out, which happened in 2017 for wetsuit pioneer Jack O’Neill.

