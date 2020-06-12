Talking to kids about tough issues is tough task for parents in 2020

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — In the age of social media, and depending on your child’s age, they may have seen video clips of the protests and clashes with police happening around the country. Some of the footage can be confusing or scary for youth, especially while the coronavirus prevents them from going to school and talking about it with teachers.

A 10-year-old Livermore girl, Chloe Botrous, first saw George Floyd’s arrest on Tik Tok, a social media app that is usually used to share silly dance videos.

Her mother initially tried to shelter Chloe from the national dialogue about race. But when one protest happened down the street from their house, she realized a conversation was necessary.

Claudia Berrios explained to her daughter that skin color should not change how you see someone.

As they talked, Chloe “remembered her teacher talking to her about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and how he talked about love and the importance of making your voice be heard,” Berrios said.

Chloe said she felt sad, and even though she’s only 10, she wanted her voice to be heard. She found her colorful chalk art set and created sidewalk chalk art with a big heart and the message, “Let’s be better humans.”

Berrios is glad she opened up dialogue with her children and listened to how they were feeling.

“Kids are vulnerable, they have been missing friends and school, they have been so long in quarantine, and they all are exposed with shocking information even if we try as parents to control the info. It is important to listen to them, talk to them, and show them our beliefs,” Berrios said.