Thousands march across Golden Gate Bridge to show support for Black Lives Matter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands are marching across the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday to show their support for Black Lives Matter.

Protesters gathered at noon at the welcome center on the San Francisco side of the bridge.

The organizers of the peaceful protests asked attendees to be respectful of the bridge and to also wear masks and social distance themselves when possible.

The community meets for a peaceful protest at the #goldengatebridge. pic.twitter.com/jF4Ifj2Vj2 — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) June 6, 2020

The rally is to show support for Black Lives Matter and to protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The demonstration is scheduled to last until 2 p.m.

