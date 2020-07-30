George Kittle becomes highest-ranked tight end in history of NFL Top 100

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts to winning the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers won 27-10. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — George Kittle — the people’s tight end.

San Francisco 49ers’ TE George Kittle became the highest-ranked tight end in the history of the NFL Top 100, ranking at No. 7.

The “NFL Top 100” is an annual list that features the top 100 players in the league, chosen by fellow NFL players.

The Niners had five players rank on the list.

#70: Fred Warner

#43 Jimmy Garoppolo

#28: Richard Sherman

#17: Nick Bosa

#7: George Kittle

Former 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also ranked on the list, coming in at No. 56.

Kittle responded to the news on social media, giving thanks for the honor.

“Honored beyond belief,” he wrote. “Thank you guys..Just a kid living his dream!”

Kittle completed his collegiate career with 48 receptions for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As a top tight end prospect, he was projected to be a third or fourth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by experts and scouts.

But the 6-foot-4 TE wasn’t picked until the fifth round, 146th overall, by San Francisco.

Since entering the league in 2017, Kittle ranks 2nd in the NFL in receiving yards among all TEs.

Aside from all the stats and accolades, the 26-year-old is just fun to watch and his journey is inspiring.

In 2018, he was unranked. In 2019 he was at No. 29 and now in 2020, he is ranked in the top 10.

Congrats, George Kittle!