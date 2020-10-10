George Kittle celebrates 27th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers George Kittle turned 27 on Friday.

The 49ers fan-favorite celebrated, of course, with Panda Express — one of his more-known favorite fast food restaurants.

The All-pro tight end agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension with the Niners earlier this year — the richest contract ever at the position.

He also became the highest-ranked tight end in the history of the NFL Top 100, ranking at No. 7.

Kittle completed his collegiate career at the University of Iowa with 48 receptions for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a top tight end prospect, he was projected to be a third or fourth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by experts and scouts.

But the 6-foot-4 TE wasn’t picked until the fifth round, 146th overall, by San Francisco.

Since entering the league in 2017, Kittle ranks 2nd in the NFL in receiving yards among all TEs.

Aside from all the stats and accolades, George Kittle is just fun to watch and his journey is inspiring.

Happy Birthday to the people’s tight end, George Kittle!

Latest Sports News