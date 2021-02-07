George Shultz, secretary of state under Reagan and Stanford local, dies at 100

BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 24: Former U.S. Secretary of State George Schultz poses after he received the Henry Kissinger Prize at the Foreign Ministry on May 24, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. The award is given annually by the American Academy in Berlin in recognition of outstanding contribution to transatlantic political relations. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — George P. Shultz, one of the most consequential policymakers and a local at Stanford University, has passed away at the age of 100.

Shultz died Saturday at his home in Stanford.

He served three U.S. presidents and was a significant player alongside President Ronald Reagan in bringing the Cold War to an end.

He is one of only two Americans to have held four different federal cabinet posts : State, Treasury, Labor and Office of Management and Budget.

“Our colleague was a great American statesman and a true patriot in every sense of the word. He will be remembered in history as a man who made the world a better place,” Condoleezza Rice, a former Secretary of State and current director of the Hoover Institution, said.

Schultz and his wife Charlotte also quietly but frequently contributed in the Bay Area. The couple worked as leaders in the San Francisco and Stanford community, with a focus in K-12 education.

He maintained close ties with the academic world by joining the faculty of Stanford University.

Schultz is survived by his wife Charlotte and his five children, 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Senator Dianne Feinstein released the following statement on the passing of George Schultz:

“I’m heartbroken at the passing of George Schultz.

George was married to my best friend Charlotte, so we were close personal friends. In fact I remember introducing them 25 years ago. Ever since, some of my best memories are dinners with them, sharing vacation time and just being together on weekends.

George certainly lived a life second to none.

He served in World War II and was a professor at MIT for a decade. His government career was extensive and influential. He served as Secretary of State, Treasury Secretary, Labor Secretary and Director of OMB. In recent years he remained engaged in some of our most pressing challenges and focused much attention on climate change.

George lived a life of enormous credibility and honor. He was willing to work across party lines. I think no one was a better standard bearer and honorable representative for this country.

But George’s work told only part of the story. He was bright and funny and personable. He and Charlotte were a joy to be around.

All of my thoughts are with Charlotte at this difficult time. She loved George with all her heart and together they were a real force. All your friends are here for you, Charlotte, and we mourn together with you.