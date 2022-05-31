(KRON) — A “ghost gun” and a high capacity magazine containing 22 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from a car in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa just outside of Rohnert Park on Monday. The car was stopped by officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The five people who were in the car were detained, according to a social media post from the Sonoma Sheriff.

Ghost guns are privately made firearms that are unregistered and have no serial number. The weapon recovered in this incident closely resembled a Glock 26 handgun, according to law enforcement.

Deputies discovered that one or more the car’s occupants were associated with a nearby hotel room. Upon arriving and searching the room, deputies discovered three pounds of methamphetamine packaged to be sold, according the social media post. Three of the car’s five occupants were either on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Parole or on local Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), and had prior gang associations.

The sheriff’s office first received a report of the car driving in the area of Mecham Road and Pepper Road in Petaluma at 4:40 p.m. Gunshots were heard coming from the car which was seen traveling northbound on Mecham Road toward Stony Point Road. An officer with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety found the car about 25 minutes later in the area of Millbrae Avenue and Whistler Avenue.

The following four people were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on the following charges:

Juan Carlos Gomez, 25, of Santa Rosa was arrested on felony charges of being prohibited from possessing a firearm, possession of a firearm not by the registered owner, discharging a firearm in negligent manner, conspiracy, violation of CDCR Parole, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a high capacity magazine. He is currently in custody and has a $130,000 bail.

Luis Fernando Cuevas, 24, of Santa Rosa was arrested for felony charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm not by the registered owner, discharging a firearm in negligent manner, conspiracy, violation of CDCR Parole, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a high capacity magazine. Cuevas is in custody with a “No Bail” hold.

Cristian Zaragoza Bahena, 27, of Sebastopol, was arrested on felony charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm in negligent manner, conspiracy, and violation of Post Release Community Supervision. He was also charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of a high capacity magazine and permitting a firearm to be discharged from a vehicle. Bahena is in custody with a “No Bail” hold.

Christina Ysabella Murillo Moreno, 27, of Santa Rosa was arrested for felony charges of possession of a firearm not by the registered owner and conspiracy. Murillo Moreno was also charged with misdemeanor charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a high capacity magazine. He was cited and released.

The vehicle’s fifth occupant was released and is not currently facing any charges. The methamphetamine portion of this incident is still under investigation, according to the social media post. Any related drug charges will be filed later.