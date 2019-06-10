Ghost Ship trial: Defense begins its case to jury

The defense on Monday is set to begin presenting its case to the jury in the Ghost Ship trial.

Prosecutors have spent the last five weeks making their case against Derick Almena and Max Harris.

Both men are charged with manslaughter in the deaths of 36 people in Oakland in 2016.

Today a judge could decide if Sharon Evans will be able to take the stand.

She was on her way home from a church event when she says she overheard a group of men laughing about having set fire to the Ghost Ship warehouse.

Her testimony was barred by rules against hearsay evidence.

Now the judge is deciding whether to make an exception.

