Ghost Ship Trial: Family’s attorney, Mary Alexander, reacts to verdict

OAKLAND (KRON) – Watch Mary Alexander, the attorney representing the victims families, express her disappointment at today’s verdict.

Defendant Max Harris was acquitted Thursday on all counts in the Oakland Ghost Ship Trial, while jurors were deadlocked on a verdict for the second defendant Derick Almena.

The two men were accused in the deadly warehouse fire in Oakland that killed 36 people in December of 2016.

The jury was deadlocked 10-2, with the majority favoring a guilty verdict for Almena, causing a mistrial.

Almena, 49, and Harris, 29, were each charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter — one for each person killed in the warehouse fire.

The trial began in April.

Thursday’s announcement marks an end to the months-long trial.