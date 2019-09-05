Ghost Ship Trial: Max Harris’ attorney, Curtis Briggs, reacts to not guilty verdict

OAKLAND (KRON) – Watch above as lead attorney Curtis Briggs reacts to the not guilty verdict of his client Max Harris.

Briggs called for a moment of silence for the victims of the fire, and heavily criticized the city of Oakland and Alameda County officials.

Harris acted as the creative director of the Ghost Ship. But during the trial, Harris downplayed his role at the Oakland warehouse.

Harris was acquitted Thursday of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a fire that took the lives of 36 people on December 2, 2016.