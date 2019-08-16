Live Now
Ghost Ship Trial: No verdict as second week of jury’s deliberation ends

OAKLAND (KRON) — Thursday was the ninth day of jury deliberations in the Ghost Ship Fire trial at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse in Oakland — and still no verdict.

The jurors sent a note to the court requesting additional testimony. 

This time from prosecution witness Carmen Brito. 

The jurors are focusing on a page and a half of testimony as Brito was being cross examined by Derick Almena’s defense attorney Tony Serra

“They wanted my cross examination on the subject matter of meetings,” Serra said.

Max Harris attorney said the witness did well for the defense while on the stand. 

“She was an excellent witness for us she did a really good job,” Attorney Tyler Smith said. 

Day 9 of deliberations ended without a verdict. 

Jurors have the next three days off. 

Deliberation resumes Monday morning. 

