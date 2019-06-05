Ghost Ship Trial: Prosecution rests its case

OAKLAND (KRON) — The prosecution in the Ghost Ship Trial rested its case on Wednesday.

This comes after five weeks of testimony at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse.

Today the final prosecution witness – an investigator from the District Attorney’s office – took the stand.

Testimony focused on search warrants and whether or not she sought warrants from anyone else other than the two co-defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris.

Under cross examinations, the witness said she did not do that as she did not have probable cause to seek search warrants from other residents or even the owners of the property.

Now we wait for the defense to present its case, which starts Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Co-defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris each face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the lives of those lost that night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

