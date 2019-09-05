Live Now
Ghost Ship: Almena’s attorney reveals why jurors were dismissed

OAKLAND (KRON) – Derick Almena’s attorney Tony Serra said today was not a win for his client.

The jury was deadlocked 10-2, with the majority favoring a guilty verdict for Almena, causing a mistrial.

Serra said that a mistrial does not surprise him, but he was surprised by how many favored a guilty verdict.

“We will win next time,” he declared.

In a new development, Serra revealed that one of the dismissed jurors had contact with a fire official who told them extraneous details.

That female juror then told another juror about what she had learned resulting in both being dismissed.

A third juror was also dismissed.

The jury acquitted Almena’s co-defendant Max Harris on all counts.

