Ghost Ship: Almena’s attorney reveals why jurors were dismissed

OAKLAND (KRON) – Derick Almena’s attorney Tony Serra said today was not a win for his client.
The jury was deadlocked 10-2, with the majority favoring a guilty verdict for Almena, causing a mistrial.
Serra said that a mistrial does not surprise him, but he was surprised by how many favored a guilty verdict.
“We will win next time,” he declared.
In a new development, Serra revealed that one of the dismissed jurors had contact with a fire official who told them extraneous details.
That female juror then told another juror about what she had learned resulting in both being dismissed.
A third juror was also dismissed.
The jury acquitted Almena’s co-defendant Max Harris on all counts.
