Ghost Ship Trial: Witness testimony backing up arson theory still in limbo

OAKLAND (KRON) — Everyone is going to burn and no one is getting out alive — that’s what Sharon Evans testified that she heard as she stood outside a taco truck a couple of blocks away from the Ghost Ship Fire.

On Thursday, a defense motion hearing was held to determine if the jury will be able to hear that testimony.

The decision is a major one for co-defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris.

“She is hugely important because she shows this is the most direct evidence that we have of arson,” said Harris’ defense attorney, Tyler Smith.

Evans testified that she was attending a Friday night church service back on December 2, 2016. Afterwards she drove to the Fruitvale District with a companion to get something to eat, when she saw the building beginning to burn and later heard 14 to 19 Hispanic men laughing about setting the fire.

“I think she lacks credibility,” said David Gregory, the father of Michela Gregory, who was killed in the fire.

Gregory’s daughter Michela one of the 36-people who died in the Ghost Ship.

He has been in court everyday since the trial began.

“She’s basically if that’s the best they can do, they’re just desperate to put her up. I hope they do put her up. I actually hope they do put her on the stand and ask her some tough questions,” he said.

The judge will make a ruling on the hearsay testimony before the defense presents its case on Monday.

