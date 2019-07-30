Closing arguments in Ghost Ship trial

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The jury on Tuesday will continue listening to closing arguments in the Ghost Ship Trial in Oakland.

Today we are expected to hear closing arguments on behalf of defendant Max Harris.

Harris, along with Derick Almena, is on trial for the warehouse fire that killed 36 people back in 2016.

Prosecutors say the victims had no notice that there was a fire, and no time to escape it.

Almena is accused of not applying for any permits for work to be done on the warehouse, which prosecutors say would have triggered building inspections.

The judge told the jury that a guilty verdict in this case would mean that a crime was committed, criminal negligence was involved and that the defendant’s actions caused death.

