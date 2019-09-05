Ghost Ship Trial: Almena to return to court in October after mistrial

OAKLAND (KRON) — Defendant in the Oakland Ghost Ship Trial Derick Almena will return to court next month for a hearing after a mistrial was declared Thursday.

Jurors were deadlocked 10-2 in favor of a guilty verdict for Almena, while the second defendant Max Harris was acquitted on all charges.

Almena will return to Alameda County Superior Court on Oct. 4.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is now going to reevaluate the case and evidence and decide the next steps in Almena’s case.

A representative for the district attorney’s office says Almena’s case remains an “active prosecution.”

“We respect the decision of the jury and the fact that they worked so hard over this length of time in which they were away from their families and jobs as they took on their civic responsibilities of being trial jurors ,” said Kevin Dunleavy, chief assistant district attorney in Alameda County.

Three dozen people died in the warehouse fire on the night of Dec. 2, 2016 during an electronic dance party.

The trial began back in April.

After Thursday’s acquittal, Harris is now expected to be released from the county jail.

Dunleavy reiterated the focus of the case remains on those who lost their lives in the fire.

“Since the beginning of this case, our hearts have been with the families of the 36 victims that died in this unspeakable tragedy,” he said. “That still remains our focus.”

Almena will remain in police custody .