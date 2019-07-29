Ghost Ship Trial: Defendants in deadly fire ‘criminally negligent,’ prosecutors say

OAKLAND (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of illegally converting a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse into a residential space for artists repeatedly ignored requests to obtain proper permits and make safety improvements inside the building.

Derick Almena is one of two men on trial in connection with a fire that killed 36 people during a concert at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse.

During closing arguments Monday, an Alameda County prosecutor reminded jurors that evidence presented at trial showed Almena failed to apply for permits when he began to rent out the industrial building to other artists, and ignored warnings that conditions inside warehouse were unsafe.

The prosecutor said co-defendant Max Harris acted as a manager of the collective and coordinated unpermitted parties at the warehouse.

To find the men guilty of involuntary manslaughter, jurors must agree their actions were criminally negligent.

Defense attorneys are scheduled to start their closing arguments Tuesday.