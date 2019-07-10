Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena admits to not getting work permits

OAKLAND (KRON) – During cross-examination on Wednesday, Derick Almena admitted that he didn’t get permits for work to be done at the Ghost Ship Warehouse.

Almena said that he did not have permits for building stairs and installing a side door, in addition to electrical and plumbing work being done.

While under cross-examination by D.A. Autrey James, Almena stated that the building didn’t have automated sprinkler or fire alarm systems, along with not having smoke detectors in public spaces.

When James asked if Almena had an operational permit the night of the fire on Dec. 2, 2016, Almena responded that he did not know that he needed one.