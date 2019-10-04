Live Now
Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena heads back to court

OAKLAND (KRON) – One of the two defendants in the Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire trial in Oakland will be back in court.

A mistrial was declared last month after the jury deadlocked on Derick Almena.

He is charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths in the 2016 warehouse fire.

Today he could find out if the case will be dropped or if he will receive a new trial.

Almena’s attorney has also asked that his client be released from jail.

Last month, the jury acquitted the other defendant, Max Harris.

