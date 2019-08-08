Ghost Ship Trial: Fate of defendants remains in hands of jury

OAKLAND (KRON) — There is still no verdict on the fourth day of deliberations at the Ghost Ship Fire Trial in Oakland.

However the jury did ask a question about replacing a tablet that will allow them to view a prosecution exhibit showing 3D images of the warehouse.

Regardless, there is no indication of the direction of the deliberations are going.

Defense attorney Tony Serra says the jurors’ question may suggest something else.

“They’re going through the exhibits one by one. That they reached number 38. There is probably over 125 exhibits. If they are going methodical, one by one, my god they’re no where close to voting yet,” Serra said.

Serra says he expects a verdict announcement next week.

In terms of replacing the tablet, the prosecution says they will replace the video viewing device when deliberations resume Thursday morning.

