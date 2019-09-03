Ghost Ship Trial: Jury deliberations resume after recess

OAKLAND (KRON) – After more than a week in recess, an Oakland jury will resume deliberations Tuesday in the Ghost Ship fire trial.
Max Harris and Derrick Almena are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deadly fire that happened back in 2016.
Before the recess, three jurors were dismissed for misconduct and replaced with alternates.
Those alternates were a part of deliberations for three days before the break.
The case was turned over to the jury more than a month ago.
Latest News Headlines:
- 2 victims on board during boat fire connected to Sunnyvale dive shop
- FEMA covering ‘all bases’ while tracking Hurricane Dorian
- ‘K Byeee’: Floridians use boarded-up windows to send funny messages to Dorian
- Study: U.S. throws away at least 3,500 kidneys a year as thousands die from chronic kidney disease
- Relative: 5 members of same family from Stockton on boat