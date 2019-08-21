Ghost Ship Trial: No verdict reached

OAKLAND (KRON) – After three days of deliberations with three new alternates on the jury, a verdict was not reached in the Ghost Ship Trial on Wednesday.

The court will now be in recess until Sept. 3.

KRON4’s Haaziq Maydun said that three of the jurors also have made travel plans or have scheduled flights that were made prior to agreeing to the Sept. and Oct. deliberating schedule.

The judge said that she will wait until the court is back in Sept. to make a decision on these developments.

Tony Serra, the attorney for Derick Almena, addressed this week’s replacement of three jurors.

“My friend, I’ve talked with a number of lawyers and now and certainly our team. It’s never happened before that anyone knows, that three jurors are kicked off and three alternates are substituted all at one instance,” the attorney said.

Attorneys were ordered to stay quiet with a gag order issued earlier this week by the judge.

The judge has since modified that order allowing them to speak as long as they do not discuss what happened in closed session or in her chambers during the juror misconduct incident.

“Absolutely confident with the jury as it stands right now,” said Curtis Briggs, attorney for the other defendant Max Harris.