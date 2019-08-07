Ghost Ship Trial: Still no verdict as deliberation goes into fourth day

OAKLAND (KRON) — It is the third day of deliberations for jurors in the Ghost Ship Trial in Oakland.

Co-defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris each face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the three dozen people who lost their lives when a fire started in the warehouse during a music event on the night of Dec. 2, 2016

The jury is made up of nine men and three women.

It is anyone’s guess how long it will take for them to reach a decision.

Derick Almena’s defense attorney says from his perspective, the longer it takes the better

“The jury instructions are very complex,” Attorney Tony Serra said. “The documents that have been introduced as exhibits are manifold. So if they do the job that they have manifest already, that is going into particular items one by one, asking a question of the court when they don’t understand when there is an ambiguity, [the trial is] certainly going to take two weeks. For us in the defense world, the longer it takes the better.”

The third day of deliberations ended Tuesday with no verdict.

Jurors will be back at it again for day four of deliberations Wednesday morning.

