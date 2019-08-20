Ghost Ship Trial: Why were 3 jurors dismissed?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Deliberations in the Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire trial are starting all over again Tuesday.
This comes after the judge on Monday dismissed three members of the jury.
The judge said in this case “misconduct was demonstrable,” with the court alleging that two of the offending jurors broke a court order; a third dismissed juror did not.
However, all three were dismissed.
Additionally, the judge told the court that “misconduct did not impact the remaining jurors,” so the “remaining jurors can be impartial” as deliberations continue.
However, Derrick Almena’s defense team argues that all three jurors were involved in misconduct because the third juror did not report misconduct by the other two.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
