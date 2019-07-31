Ghost Ship Trial: Closing arguments end; deliberations begin

OAKLAND (KRON) – Closing arguments are now over in the Ghost Ship Trial.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Attorneys for both defendants Max Harris and Derrick Almena presented closing arguments to the jury earlier Wednesday.

During closing arguments Monday, an Alameda County prosecutor reminded jurors that evidence presented at trial showed Almena failed to apply for permits when he began to rent out the industrial building to other artists, and ignored warnings that conditions inside warehouse were unsafe.

The prosecutor said co-defendant Max Harris acted as a manager of the collective and coordinated unpermitted parties at the warehouse.

To find the men guilty of involuntary manslaughter, jurors must agree their actions were criminally negligent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

